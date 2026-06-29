Ukraine and Denmark are preparing drone agreement and aid, Zelenskyy says

Drone Industry

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Danish Defense Minister Jeppe Bruus and discussed preparations for concluding an agreement on drones.

As reported by Censor.NET, Zelenskyy wrote about this on Telegram.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Preparation of Drone Deal and strengthening of defense

"We discussed preparations for the Drone Deal. Our teams have worked on the agreement, and it is almost ready. The minister and I share the position that the Drone Deal between Ukraine and Denmark should be concluded as soon as possible. We paid special attention to joint work on anti-ballistic capabilities. It is necessary to strengthen European capabilities in this area," Zelenskyy said.

The President emphasized that the parties also focused on developing efforts to counter ballistic threats.

Read more: Denmark to help restore museums and monuments in Ukraine – €1.3 million allocated to Cultural Heritage Fund

New aid package from Denmark

They separately discussed preparations for a new aid package for Ukraine.

"We also discussed the contents of the next, already 30th, aid package. I am grateful for the assurances that Denmark’s new government will continue its policy of strong support for Ukraine and our people," Zelenskyy added.

Earlier, it was reported that Denmark would not grant refugee status to Ukrainian men aged 23 to 60.

Read more: Denmark invests €33 million in joint project to modernize AFU training center – Fedorov