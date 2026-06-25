Denmark will no longer grant temporary protection to Ukrainian men aged 23-60

The Danish government has said it will not grant refugee status to Ukrainian men aged 23 to 60.

This is stated in a message from the Ministry of Immigration and Integration, Censor.NET reports.

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What changes?

It is noted that the planned legislative changes are intended to prevent Ukrainian men from evading conscription. Therefore, men aged 23-60 who are not exempt from military service will no longer be able to obtain a residence permit in the country.

The ministry recalled that immediately after the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Denmark's parliamentary majority adopted the Special Act on Ukraine, which guaranteed a simplified and fast legalization mechanism for all waves of displaced persons.

"Denmark firmly supports Ukraine in its fight for freedom. That is why we are now amending the Special Act on Ukraine, because our residence rules are not intended to be used to evade mobilization to defend Ukraine. This undermines Ukraine's military efforts and weakens its ability to defend itself against Russian attacks," said Minister for Immigration and Integration Morten Bodskov.

Read more: Procurement of Ukrainian drones, missiles and air defence systems: Fedorov discussed new defence projects with Denmark

Current statistics and government plans

As of the beginning of May 2026, approximately 47,600 displaced persons from Ukraine had been registered in Denmark and had successfully obtained residence permits under the Special Act. According to the Danish government's press release, they will be able to stay.

Men who are exempt from military service will also continue to be eligible for protection.

Copenhagen's move has already been criticized by Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights Michael O'Flaherty, who described it as "an example of a broader trend toward restricting protection for the 4.3 million Ukrainians currently displaced in Europe."

O'Flaherty noted that blanket exclusions could amount to human rights violations and that "issues related to conscription, including conscientious objection to military service, may give rise to legitimate claims for protection."

Read more: Ukrainian men of conscription age in EU will retain temporary protection after 2027, - European Commission