Procurement of Ukrainian drones, missiles and air defence systems: Fedorov discussed new defence projects with Denmark

Ukraine and Denmark are working to expand their defense partnership in areas that align with the key priorities of the Danish Defense Forces. This includes the procurement of Ukrainian drones and interceptors, the localization of production in Denmark, the development of air defense capabilities, and support for Ukraine’s missile capabilities.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the Ministry of Defense.

Read more on our Telegram channel

As reported, Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov held talks with Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen. The two sides discussed further steps toward cooperation that will enable Ukraine to maintain the initiative across all domains of warfare.

The Procurement of Drones for Ukraine and the Development of the Danish Model

The main focus of the discussion was the procurement of Ukrainian-made drones, including interceptor drones, for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

During the conversation, the parties discussed scaling up the successful Danish model for supporting the defense industry.

This approach allows partners to fund weapons production directly in Ukraine. Since 2024, this mechanism has helped raise approximately $3 billion for the production of Ukrainian weapons, including more than 200,000 UAVs, thousands of electronic warfare systems (EW), Ukrainian missiles, and other weapons.

Ukraine is counting on further scaling up of procurement under the Danish model, which will make it possible to supply the front lines more quickly while also investing in the Ukrainian defense industry.

At the same time, Mykhailo Fedorov called for additional aid to be allocated as soon as possible, ahead of the next "Ramstein" meeting scheduled for June, to facilitate the further implementation of the defense strategy.

Mykhailo Fedorov during a conversation with his Danish colleague

Read more: Frederiksen: World order that has prevailed until now is over. There is no point in hoping for its restoration

Production facilities in Denmark

The parties also discussed steps to establish new production facilities in Denmark to meet the needs of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

This is a win-win partnership: Ukraine receives more resources for the front lines, while Denmark gains access to solutions that have proven effective in modern warfare.

The prospects for a Drone Deal between Ukraine and Denmark were discussed separately. This arrangement is intended to facilitate the exchange of technology and defense products, as well as accelerate the implementation of joint projects in the field of unmanned systems and other weapons.

Denmark's support for scaling up the production of Ukrainian missiles has become a separate issue.

Read more: Sweden and Denmark to provide Ukraine with €246 mln air defense package

Ballistic Missile Defense Project and Strengthening of Air Defense

Another key priority is the development of air defense capabilities and the preparation of a domestic anti-ballistic missile program.

The Ukrainian side has invited Denmark to join this initiative.

Specifically, this refers to a contribution in the form of radars, which could become a key component of the future solution.

Mykhailo Fedorov thanked Denmark for its valuable assistance, and specifically Troels Lund Poulsen for his leadership and consistent support.