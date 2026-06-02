Ukrainian men of conscription age in EU will retain temporary protection after 2027, - European Commission

European Union member states have agreed on the need to extend temporary protection status for Ukrainian refugees beyond March 2027. At the same time, there is no risk of loss of status or forced removal of protection for Ukrainian men of military age who are already in the EU.

According to Censor.NET, Corinna Ullrich, a representative of the European Commission’s Directorate-General for Migration and Home Affairs, officially announced this during a roundtable discussion at the European Parliament, as quoted by Radio Free Europe.

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Protection for Ukrainians in the EU

According to the official, despite earlier plans to phase out the directive, European capitals are being forced to adapt to the current situation and explore options for long-term support for Ukrainians.

"Of course, we all want peace, but we have to plan for an alternative scenario as well," Ullrich noted.

Read more: Ukraine could receive €9.1 billion from EU as early as June, - European Commission

Who might be affected by the restrictions?

A European Commission spokesperson confirmed that internal discussions are indeed underway within the Council of the EU regarding a possible restriction on the categories of citizens eligible for asylum. In particular, the option of curtailing the rights of men from Ukraine of draft age is being considered.

However, Corinna Ullrich emphasized that any potential restrictions are being considered solely in the context of future waves of refugees and will in no way affect those who are already legally residing in Europe.

"When we talk about future arrivals, we are not referring to an extension of status for those already under protection, but specifically to new applicants… This would not apply to those who already have temporary protection," she explained.