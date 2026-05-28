Ukraine could receive €9.1 billion from EU as early as June, - European Commission

Ukraine could receive a total of 9.1 billion euros from the European Union as early as June.

This was announced by European Commission spokesperson Balázs Újvári, according to Censor.NET, citing the European Parliament.

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Details

"As I have already said, there are several procedural and technical steps that need to be taken—not just on the Ukrainian side… In addition, we need to verify whether the conditions set out in the Memorandum regarding the first tranche of the macro-financial assistance program have been met. So this verification will need to be done, and then we’ll be able to determine when the first transfer can be made," he noted.

Ujvari clarified that, in total, the EU plans to transfer 9.1 billion euros in June.

"Part of this will go toward defense needs—5.9 billion—and 3.2 billion under the macro-financial assistance program in the form of budget support. I cannot say exactly how this will be structured yet, but we plan to transfer 9.1 billion euros in June," the spokesperson added.

Read more: Von der Leyen welcomed Council’s ratification of loan agreement with EU: It paves way for first disbursements in June

What preceded it?

On May 28, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy submitted a bill to the Verkhovna Rada to ratify the agreement with the EU on a €90 billion loan.

The Verkhovna Rada approved the ratification of the loan agreement with the European Union to provide Ukraine with €90 billion in financial assistance.

Read more: 90 billion euros for Ukraine and 20th package of sanctions have been unblocked, - Zelenskyy