Zelenskyy submitted to Rada a bill on ratification of agreement with EU on loan of 90 billion euros

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has submitted a bill to the Verkhovna Rada to ratify the agreement with the EU on a €90 billion loan.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

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What is known?

According to information provided by MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak, the bill is scheduled to be reviewed by the Verkhovna Rada Committee on European Integration this morning, after which it is planned to be put to a vote.

The lawmaker explained that the draft law effectively places a large portion of the tax liabilities on Ukraine.

Ukraine's obligations

The disbursement of all three tranches (totaling up to €8.35 billion) depends, in particular, on:

Democracy and the rule of law—supporting effective democratic mechanisms, a multi-party parliamentary system, human rights (including those of minorities), and the fight against corruption.

The Commission’s positive assessment of the implementation of macroeconomic and structural policy conditions (Annex I).

The irreversibility of anti-corruption measures—not to repeal measures taken under EU or IMF support programs.

Central bank independence and the implementation of best practices in the management of state-owned enterprises and banks.

Transparency and reporting—submit macroeconomic and financial data to the Commission on a quarterly/monthly basis (Annex II).

Read more: Zelenskyy sent Trump an urgent letter regarding the critical shortage of air defense systems and missiles for them

Requirements for receiving money

The funds are disbursed in three tranches, and before each one, Ukraine must carry out a set of measures in three areas: revenue mobilization, expenditure efficiency, and public finance management.

1st tranche (€3.2 billion):

Bills (proposed) on the repeal of tax exemptions for international parcels and on the taxation of income generated through digital platforms;

Extension of the 5% military levy for three years (at least +140 billion UAH per year);

Revised Public Finance Management Strategy; new Customs Code submitted to the Cabinet of Ministers;

Appointment of the Permanent Head of the State Customs Service.

2nd tranche (€3.7 billion):

Laws on the taxation of digital platforms, the elimination of tax exemptions for parcels, and a property valuation system;

Alignment of corporate taxation with the EU Anti-Tax Avoidance Directive (2016/1164);

Roadmap and plan to improve compliance with tax requirements (VAT);

Budget Declaration for 2027–2029; reviews of budget expenditures in 2026;

The Council's appointment of three experts to the selection committee for the Board of the Accounting Chamber.

3rd tranche (€1.45 billion):

Reform of the preferential tax regime (at least UAH 70 billion per year) and simplification of VAT administration;

Further alignment of corporate tax with Directive 2016/1164 (Articles 5–9);

The 2027 draft state budget; the new Public Procurement Strategy; a concept note on defense procurement;

Reform of the State Audit Service, 10 new audit committees, new internal audit standards;

The adoption by the Council of the new Customs Code and technical requirements for customs IT systems.

Read more: Rada prepares to ratify EUR 90 billion agreement with EU, Zhelezniak says

Also, according to Zheleznyak, one of the provisions calls for a change in the third group of sole proprietors.

Conditions for the second tranche:

The Council's adoption of a law repealing the tax exemption for international parcels, with the exception of goods intended for security and defense purposes.



Conditions for the third tranche:



Submit a bill to the Rada introducing measures to reform the preferential tax regime, which will generate at least 70 billion hryvnias in additional revenue per year, specifically: