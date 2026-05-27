Rada prepares to ratify EUR 90 billion agreement with EU, Zhelezniak says

A draft ratification of a loan agreement with the European Union on providing Ukraine with EUR 90 billion in financial assistance will be submitted to the Verkhovna Rada.

Censor.NET reports this, citing a social media post by MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak.

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Billion-euro decision: Rada prepares for vote

According to the MP, the vote could take place as early as Thursday, 28 May, after the relevant committee urgently reviews the document.

Zhelezniak noted that European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen had announced the signing of a memorandum on providing Ukraine with EUR 90 billion in financial assistance.

"So the ratification of the EUR 90 billion agreement is being urgently submitted for a vote in the Rada tomorrow, 28 May. It will soon appear on the website, the committee will meet in the morning, and it will be put to a vote," Zhelezniak wrote.

He added that the relevant document would be published soon, after which the relevant committee would consider it and submit it for a vote in the parliamentary chamber.

As a reminder, in April, the Council of the EU adopted the last key legislative act that will allow the European Union to provide Ukraine with a EUR 90 billion loan.

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