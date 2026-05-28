Von der Leyen welcomed Council’s ratification of loan agreement with EU: It paves way for first disbursements in June

The EU welcomed the Verkhovna Rada’s approval of documents regarding Ukraine’s receipt of €90 billion in financial assistance from the European Union.

This was announced by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, according to Censor.NET.

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In particular, she noted the "swift work" of the Ukrainian parliament.

"I congratulate the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s team on their swift work to ratify the main documents related to the €90 billion Ukraine Support Loan," the statement reads.

Von der Leyen also added that this hard work "paves the way for the first disbursements in June."

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