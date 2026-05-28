EU needs to update accession rules for Ukraine and other candidates, - Kos

European Commissioner Marta Kos stated that the EU must reform its enlargement system to take Ukraine’s interests as a candidate country into account more quickly and effectively.

According to Censor.NET, she noted this in an interview with the Financial Times.

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"If there is ever a right time to accelerate expansion, it is now," she emphasized.

According to Kos, the European Union must move "from words to action" and find a new format for enlargement that takes Ukraine's situation into account. The European Commissioner noted that the traditional model of EU accession, which has evolved over decades, no longer meets today's geopolitical challenges. She added that EU leaders, with whom she has spoken privately, want "a combination of the meritocratic principle and greater opportunities for gradual integration."

"If we do this right, we can build a strong continent capable of standing up to adversaries who want to see us fail. But if we don’t get it right, others will step in and, without hesitation, use all their might against us... This is about much more than just enlargement. It is about our future. And that is why I hope that leaders will realize this and show determination and unity in caring for the future of our European Union," Kos emphasized.

The European Commissioner ruled out Ukraine's membership as early as next year, as demanded by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, while acknowledging that this demand "has intensified the debate."

Read more: Budapest expects guarantees of rights for Hungarian minority before Ukraine’s EU talks – Magyar

"Ukraine is too big to fail. That is why it deserves special attention. I am more afraid of the day when peace comes, and we are not ready to fulfill our obligations," she said.

The Commissioner also suggested that the consolidation of Ukraine and Moldova’s accession processes could be completed as early as this summer with the opening of official negotiations for both countries.

What led up to

Earlier, Kos stated that the first negotiation cluster, "Fundamentals," regarding Ukraine's accession to the European Union could be opened as early as June.

On June 16, the European Commission plans to propose opening the first round of accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova.

Read more: Italy supports Ukraine’s path to full EU membership – Tajani