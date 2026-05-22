Italy supports Ukraine’s path to full EU membership – Tajani

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said Europe must pave the way for Ukraine’s accession to the EU, as well as step up support for Kyiv and strengthen NATO’s defence capabilities.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by Ukrinform.

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"As for Ukraine, we must do what is important to strengthen Ukraine’s position. We support Ukraine’s full membership in the European Union, but we need to pave the way to achieve this goal," Tajani said.

He added that Italy was ready to "do more to uphold European rules," and that the goal was "Ukraine’s full membership in the EU together with the Western Balkan countries."

NATO remains a key guarantor of peace in the world

Tajani said NATO remains a critically important element in maintaining peace and security in the world.

"NATO is critically important. It is not only a military alliance, it is a political alliance. NATO is crucial for peace. Without NATO, it will be difficult to strengthen peace in the world," he said.

Tajani also noted that Rome remains a "strong supporter of NATO" and is ready to increase defence spending.

According to him, amid modern security challenges, Europe must also strengthen its own defence component more actively and enhance its security capabilities.

"One strong pillar is America. The second strong pillar is Europe," Tajani stressed.

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