Budapest expects guarantees of rights for Hungarian minority before Ukraine’s EU talks – Magyar

Hungary expects guarantees for the protection of the rights of Hungarians in Zakarpattia before the start of negotiations on Ukraine’s accession to the EU.

As Censor.NET informs, Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar said this in an interview with Rzeczpospolita.

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"This is a mandatory condition! After all, the first chapter of accession negotiations concerns the rule of law and democracy. If you want to join the European club, you must respect these rights. This is not something complicated," Magyar said.

He again repeated that more than 100,000 Hungarians live in Zakarpattia "without basic human rights."

"In Central Europe in 2026! We are talking about the right to language, to culture, to administrative autonomy," he said.

Magyar assured that the Hungarian government was ready to "open a new chapter" in relations with Ukraine. But before that, it demands "basic rights" for Hungarians in Zakarpattia.

"The lives of our compatriots in a country that has been at war for five years are already very difficult, even without this. We agreed with the Ukrainians to begin negotiations on this issue at the technical level. We summarised our position in 11 points. The negotiations have begun. We will see how they turn out," the Hungarian prime minister noted.

Background

Earlier, Peter Magyar said he was ready to personally come to Berehove in Zakarpattia to hold a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

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