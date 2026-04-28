Magyar proposes meeting with Zelenskyy in Berehove, Transcarpathia
Hungary's future prime minister, Péter Magyar, has stated that relations between Budapest and Kyiv need to be reset.
According to Censor.NET, this was stated in his statement on social media. The politician also proposed holding a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Berehove.
According to Magyar, he held talks with Zoltán Babjak, the mayor of Berehove in Transcarpathia. The main topic of discussion was the situation of the Hungarian minority in Ukraine and possible steps to improve bilateral relations.
An invitation to meet with Zelenskyy
Magyar is planning to hold a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in early June. He proposed holding it in Berehove, calling it a symbolic step for both sides.
"We agree that it is in the interest of the Hungarians of Transcarpathia to restart relations between Hungary and Ukraine. On this basis, I am initiating a meeting with the President of Ukraine," the politician said.
He expressed hope that the dialogue would help usher in a new phase of cooperation between the countries.
Position on the Rights of National Minorities
The politician emphasized that the issue of the Hungarian minority’s rights requires further resolution. In particular, he considers the compromises Ukraine proposed in 2025 regarding the education sector to be insufficient.
Magyar emphasized that Hungarians in Transcarpathia should have greater opportunities to use their native language, particularly in education and official procedures.
He also stated that resolving these issues could serve as a foundation for improving Ukrainian-Hungarian relations and fostering further cooperation.
What happened before?
- As a reminder, parliamentary elections were held in Hungary on April 12. Péter Magyar’s opposition party, "Tisa," won the election and secured a constitutional majority.
- Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán publicly conceded defeat for his political party. He noted that the responsibility for forming a government now falls to the election winners.
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