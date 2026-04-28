Magyar proposes meeting with Zelenskyy in Berehove, Transcarpathia

Hungary's future prime minister, Péter Magyar, has stated that relations between Budapest and Kyiv need to be reset.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated in his statement on social media. The politician also proposed holding a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Berehove.

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According to Magyar, he held talks with Zoltán Babjak, the mayor of Berehove in Transcarpathia. The main topic of discussion was the situation of the Hungarian minority in Ukraine and possible steps to improve bilateral relations.

An invitation to meet with Zelenskyy

Magyar is planning to hold a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in early June. He proposed holding it in Berehove, calling it a symbolic step for both sides.

"We agree that it is in the interest of the Hungarians of Transcarpathia to restart relations between Hungary and Ukraine. On this basis, I am initiating a meeting with the President of Ukraine," the politician said.

He expressed hope that the dialogue would help usher in a new phase of cooperation between the countries.

Read more: Magyar announced cooperation with EU to unblock Hungary’s funds

Position on the Rights of National Minorities

The politician emphasized that the issue of the Hungarian minority’s rights requires further resolution. In particular, he considers the compromises Ukraine proposed in 2025 regarding the education sector to be insufficient.

Magyar emphasized that Hungarians in Transcarpathia should have greater opportunities to use their native language, particularly in education and official procedures.

He also stated that resolving these issues could serve as a foundation for improving Ukrainian-Hungarian relations and fostering further cooperation.

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