Rada ratified agreement with EU on €90 billion loan

The Verkhovna Rada has approved the ratification of a loan agreement with the European Union to provide Ukraine with financial assistance amounting to 90 billion euros.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

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Details

The decision was supported by 298 MPs.

The explanatory note states that the draft law sets out the framework for raising funds up to a total of €90 billion, including macro-financial assistance as part of a loan to support Ukraine.

For 2026, the total amount of support is set at 45 billion euros, which will be allocated to:

defence (up to €28.3 billion) – for the procurement of weapons and strengthening the defence industry;

the budget (€16.7 billion) – to cover the state budget deficit andensure macro-financial stability;

Funding the budgetary component:

up to €8.35 billion as macro-financial assistance;

up to €8.35 billion – additionally through the Ukraine Facility mechanism.

Read more: Kubilius called on EU governments to "open their arsenals" to Ukraine and step up arms production

What led up to this?

On 28 May, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy submitted a draft law to the Verkhovna Rada on the ratification of the agreement with the EU regarding a €90 billion loan.

Read more: Progress has been made in negotiations on terms of €90 billion tranche for Ukraine, - European Commission