Progress has been made in negotiations on terms of €90 billion tranche for Ukraine, - European Commission

Negotiations on the Memorandum of Understanding regarding the provision of macro-financial assistance to Ukraine as part of a $90 billion loan are ongoing.

This was announced by European Commission spokesperson Balázs Újvári, according to Censor.NET, which cites European Truth.

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What is known?

"We do still need to finalize three documents, and the one regarding the Memorandum of Understanding (on macro-financial assistance to Ukraine) is the most advanced. We’re not quite there yet, but we’ve made significant progress," he said.

Ujvári noted that the Memorandum of Understanding, which forms the basis of the macro-financial assistance program, is built on three pillars.

"This involves having a program agreed upon with the IMF, which Ukraine currently has; it involves economic reforms; and it involves certain political conditions," the spokesperson explained.

He also noted that negotiations with Ukraine are going "very well."

"Give us a little time, and then, I hope, very, very soon we'll be able to give you the final go-ahead on this front," the spokesperson concluded.

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