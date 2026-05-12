European Commission on allegations against Yermak: Anti-corruption bodies in Ukraine are doing their job; we are monitoring situation
The European Commission has responded to the charges filed by NABU and the SAPO against former Head of the Presidential Office Andrii Yermak and emphasized the importance of the fight against corruption.
European Commission spokesperson Guillaume Mercier said this in a comment to Suspilne, according to Censor.NET.
The EU's response
According to an EC spokesperson, the investigation into Yermak’s case demonstrates that Ukraine’s anti-corruption agencies are doing their job.
Mercier also stated that the fight against corruption is a key condition for Ukraine’s accession to the EU, so the relevant institutions must be protected. He added that the European Commission "will closely monitor developments."
Yermak is a suspect in the "Dynasty" case
- As a reminder, on the evening of May 11, NABU and the SAPO announced that they had placed Andrii Yermak, the former head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, under investigation. According to the investigation, between 2021 and 2025, over 460 million hryvnias were laundered through a scheme involving the "Dynasty" cooperative.
- The NABU reported that the participants in the "Dynasty Project" agreed to build four private residences on the plots for their personal use. Each house had an area of approximately 1,000 square meters, and the cost of a single house was about $2 million. These houses were designated R1, R2, R3, and R4. They also agreed to build a shared estate, R0, featuring a spa area, a swimming pool, and a gym.
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The bulk of the construction was financed with funds obtained through criminal means. To this end, individuals under the control of Oleksii Chernyshov also set up a front company to place the orders.
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After the full-scale invasion began, construction did not stop but actually picked up pace. Chernyshov demanded that the builders work faster and operate in multiple shifts. Yermak oversaw the construction of his residence.
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Following media reports about "Dynasty," the owners of the residences attempted to remove the land and real estate from potential seizure. However, the High Anti-Corruption Court placed a seizure order on the land plots and five unfinished "Dynasty" properties. Additionally, NABU and the SAPO conducted an inspection of the cottage community.
- The Office of the President, commenting on the allegations, stated that legal proceedings are still ongoing, so it is too early to make any assessments.
- Yermak's attorney, Igor Fomin, also stated that the suspicion was unfounded.
- Yermak declined to comment on the allegations and noted that he owns no houses, only an apartment and a car.
- It is known that the High Anti-Corruption Court seized the land plots and unfinished properties belonging to "Dynasty."
- Yermak attributes the notification of suspicion issued to him by NABU to "public pressure on law enforcement agencies."
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