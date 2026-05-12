European Commission on allegations against Yermak: Anti-corruption bodies in Ukraine are doing their job; we are monitoring situation

The European Commission has responded to the charges filed by NABU and the SAPO against former Head of the Presidential Office Andrii Yermak and emphasized the importance of the fight against corruption.

European Commission spokesperson Guillaume Mercier said this in a comment to Suspilne, according to Censor.NET.

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The EU's response

According to an EC spokesperson, the investigation into Yermak’s case demonstrates that Ukraine’s anti-corruption agencies are doing their job.

Mercier also stated that the fight against corruption is a key condition for Ukraine’s accession to the EU, so the relevant institutions must be protected. He added that the European Commission "will closely monitor developments."

Read more: Enough evidence has been gathered against Yermak – Kryvonos

Yermak is a suspect in the "Dynasty" case