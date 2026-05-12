Enough evidence has been gathered against Yermak – Kryvonos

Employees of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) have gathered enough evidence against former Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak.

Semen Kryvonos, director of NABU, said this today during a briefing, Censor.NET reports.

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He stressed several times that enough evidence had been gathered against Yermak to allow a preventive measure to be chosen for him.

"We are confident that we have gathered enough evidence for this notice of suspicion to stand up in court and for a preventive measure to be chosen for the person. Since we have already reached this stage (serving a notice of suspicion. - Ed.), we are absolutely confident in the evidence we have at this stage of the investigation," Kryvonos said.

For his part, SAPO Head Oleksandr Klymenko said SAPO would seek Yermak’s arrest with bail set at UAH 180 million.

Read more: Zelenskyy is not subject of investigation, - Kryvonos

Background

As a reminder, on the evening of 11 May, NABU and SAPO served a notice of suspicion on former Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak. According to the investigation, more than UAH 460 million was laundered from 2021 to 2025 through a scheme involving the Dynasty cooperative.

NABU said the participants in the Dynasty project had agreed to build four private residences on the land plots for personal use. Each house had an area of about 1,000 square metres, and each was worth about US$2 million. The houses were referred to as R1, R2, R3 and R4. They also agreed to build a shared estate, R0, with a spa area, a swimming pool and a gym.

Commenting on the suspicion, the Office of the President said procedural actions were still ongoing, so it was too early to make any assessments.

Yermak’s lawyer, Ihor Fomin, also said the suspicion was unfounded.

Yermak refused to comment on the suspicion and said he had no houses, only an apartment and a car.

It is known that the High Anti-Corruption Court has seized the land plots and unfinished Dynasty properties.

Yermak has linked the notice of suspicion served on him by NABU to "public pressure on law enforcement agencies".

Yermak’s dismissal

Read more: SAPO will request arrest for Yermak with bail set at 180 million hryvnias, - Klymenko