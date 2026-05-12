Allegations against Yermak are baseless, this whole situation has been provoked by public pressure, - lawyer Fomin
Andrii Yermak's lawyer, Ihor Fomin, considers the charges against the former head of the President's Office to be unfounded.
He made this statement during an broadcast on Suspilne, according to Censor.NET.
Details
"You don't have to be a professional lawyer to ask yourself: whose money was Yermak supposed to launder in some construction project? As far as I'm concerned, this whole situation has been provoked by this public pressure," said the defense attorney.
According to the lawyer, the notice of suspicion came as a surprise to the defense.
"Well, the tapes—what do we have to do with any tapes? Did you hear Mr. Yermak’s voice there even once?" Fomin added.
Background
As a reminder, on the evening of May 11, the NABU and the SAPO announced that they had served a notice of suspicion on Andrii Yermak, the former head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, in connection with a case involving the laundering of 460 million hryvnias through a luxury construction project near Kyiv.
Later, President Zelenskyy’s office issued its first statement regarding the charges against Yermak.
Yermak’s dismissal
- On the morning of 28 November, the media reported that NABU and SAPO were conducting searches at Andriy Yermak's residence.
- Subsequently, NABU officially confirmed the investigative actions.
- Yermak stated that there were no obstacles for the investigators.
- The media reported that the suspicion against Yermak may be related to the "Dynasty" cooperative.
- Later, Zelenskyy announced in an address to the nation that Andriy Yermak had submitted his resignation as head of the Presidential Office.
- According to media reports, on 5 December, Yermak visited the central office of the Foreign Intelligence Service. He may have been negotiating cover documents for leaving Ukraine.
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Earlier, it was reported that former head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak has continued to use the services of the State Protection Department after his dismissal in November 2025.
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Former head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak has become the head of one of the committees under the Ukrainian National Bar Association.
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