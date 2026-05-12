Allegations against Yermak are baseless, this whole situation has been provoked by public pressure, - lawyer Fomin

Andrii Yermak's lawyer, Ihor Fomin, considers the charges against the former head of the President's Office to be unfounded.

He made this statement during an broadcast on Suspilne, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"You don't have to be a professional lawyer to ask yourself: whose money was Yermak supposed to launder in some construction project? As far as I'm concerned, this whole situation has been provoked by this public pressure," said the defense attorney.

According to the lawyer, the notice of suspicion came as a surprise to the defense.

"Well, the tapes—what do we have to do with any tapes? Did you hear Mr. Yermak’s voice there even once?" Fomin added.

Read more: Yermak discusses style of his house in Dynasty with designer, wants "mix", NABU says. PHOTO

Background

As a reminder, on the evening of May 11, the NABU and the SAPO announced that they had served a notice of suspicion on Andrii Yermak, the former head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, in connection with a case involving the laundering of 460 million hryvnias through a luxury construction project near Kyiv.

Later, President Zelenskyy’s office issued its first statement regarding the charges against Yermak.

Yermak’s dismissal

Read more: Zelenskyy’s Office makes first statement on Yermak suspicion