Yermak discusses style of his house in Dynasty with designer, wants "mix", NABU says. PHOTO

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) have published materials in the case involving the Dynasty cottage community near Kyiv. The construction of one residence costs about $2 million. In the new recordings, former head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak discusses the design of his house.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

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Details

In the video, NABU claims that the person identified as "R2" is Yermak, the former head of the Office of the President.

According to NABU, Yermak personally oversaw the construction of his residence:

–– Good evening. I see you prefer a modern style rather than a traditional one.

–– Good evening. A mix.

The correspondence dates back to 2021.

–– Good afternoon. We need to hold a meeting with you to discuss possible layout adjustments so as not to delay construction. We also have some visualisations that we need to show you as well, to understand whether we are moving in the right direction. When would it be convenient for you to meet?

–– Good afternoon, on the weekend.

Next conversation:

–– Good afternoon. We have fresh visualisations for your house. We are ready to meet during the week. Please let us know when and at what time it would be convenient for you to meet.

–– Good afternoon. How are things going?

–– Good afternoon. We have prepared new visualisations for the entire ground floor for you, as well as drawings of the wardrobe that need to be agreed with you.

Read more: Zelenskyy’s Office makes first statement on Yermak suspicion

Plans for Yermak’s house









About "Dynasty"

Construction was carried out in the Kozyn village council area in the Kyiv region, in the Dynasty cottage community.

The scheme began in 2018. According to NABU, Che Guevara (who SAPO prosecutors say was the nickname used by the suspects for Oleksii Chernyshov) then joined the founders of BLOOM Development LLC. In the summer of 2019, the company bought more than 4 hectares of land from the Kozyn village council in the Kyiv region, which became the basis for the future construction.

The Dynasty building project / Screenshot / NABU









According to NABU, the value of the plots of land in Kozyn, on which the Dynasty project was planned, was estimated by the project participants themselves at the time to be between 4,000 and 20,000 dollars per 100 square metres of land.

NABU says the participants in the Dynasty project agreed to build four private residences on the plots for their personal use. Each house was about 1,000 square metres, and the cost of one house was about $2 million. These houses were referred to as R1, R2, R3 and R4. They also agreed to build a shared estate, R0, with a spa area, swimming pool and gym.

See more: NABU and SAPO are likely conducting searches at Yermak’s premises – Zhelezniak. PHOTO





According to NABU, Yermak was brought into the money-laundering scheme through the construction project back in the summer of 2020.