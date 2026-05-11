NABU and SAPO are likely conducting searches at Yermak’s premises – Zhelezniak. PHOTO

NABU and SAPO are likely conducting procedural actions on the evening of May 11 regarding the former Head of the Office of the President, Andriy Yermak.

This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak, Censor.NET reports.

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What is known?

"I will make a remark right away that there is no confirmation of a suspicion yet. It is possible that this is just a search. For now, a number of sources are saying exactly that. Which, of course, also makes the situation interesting, but certainly leaves a feeling of an unfinished process," he wrote.

According to media reports, what the anti-corruption bodies very much want to gain access to now is Yermak's mobile phone.

Ukrainska Pravda confirmed that NABU and SAPO are conducting investigative actions involving the former Head of the Office of the President.

As reported by a "Schemes" journalist, SAPO prosecutor Valentyna Hrebeniuk got into Andriy Yermak's car. She stayed there for about 10 minutes.

Read more: Yermak failed to appear before High Anti-Corruption Court despite receiving summons







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Yermak’s dismissal