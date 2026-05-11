NABU and SAPO are likely conducting searches at Yermak’s premises – Zhelezniak. PHOTO
NABU and SAPO are likely conducting procedural actions on the evening of May 11 regarding the former Head of the Office of the President, Andriy Yermak.
This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak, Censor.NET reports.
What is known?
"I will make a remark right away that there is no confirmation of a suspicion yet. It is possible that this is just a search. For now, a number of sources are saying exactly that. Which, of course, also makes the situation interesting, but certainly leaves a feeling of an unfinished process," he wrote.
According to media reports, what the anti-corruption bodies very much want to gain access to now is Yermak's mobile phone.
Ukrainska Pravda confirmed that NABU and SAPO are conducting investigative actions involving the former Head of the Office of the President.
As reported by a "Schemes" journalist, SAPO prosecutor Valentyna Hrebeniuk got into Andriy Yermak's car. She stayed there for about 10 minutes.
Yermak’s dismissal
- On the morning of 28 November, the media reported that NABU and SAPO were conducting searches at Andriy Yermak's residence.
- Subsequently, NABU officially confirmed the investigative actions.
- Yermak stated that there were no obstacles for the investigators.
- The media reported that the suspicion against Yermak may be related to the "Dynasty" cooperative.
- Later, Zelenskyy announced in an address to the nation that Andriy Yermak had submitted his resignation as head of the Presidential Office.
- According to media reports, on 5 December, Yermak visited the central office of the Foreign Intelligence Service. He may have been negotiating cover documents for leaving Ukraine.
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Earlier, it was reported that former head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak has continued to use the services of the State Protection Department after his dismissal in November 2025.
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Former head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak has become the head of one of the committees under the Ukrainian National Bar Association.
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