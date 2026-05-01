Media published second episode of new "Mindich tapes": what was Yermak’s role. VIDEO

In the second episode of the "Mindich tapes," journalists found out how a group of private individuals, through ties to former head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak and Zelenskyy’s oligarch Timur Mindich, gained control of state-owned Sense Bank and the country’s largest chemical plant, Karpatnaftokhim.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to a report by Ukrainska Pravda.

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What is in the new recordings?

Journalist Tkach tried to establish how Russian assets confiscated during the full-scale invasion came under the control not of the state, but of people who may have been linked to the head of the Presidential Office and other figures in Operation Midas.

The supervisory board of state-owned Sense Bank appears to have been appointed simply over the phone from an apartment.

Read more: Mindich and Umerov discuss appointment of new ambassador to U.S.: "Stefanyshyna can’t do it, she has suspicion"

In this part of the "Mindich tapes," Oleksandr Tsukerman and Vasyl Veselyi (adviser to the head of the supervisory board of state-owned Sense Bank) discuss the appointment of the bank’s supervisory board. They discuss who exactly should be sent there, which people are more reliable, who can be called to settle everything immediately.

Veselyi speaks by phone with a certain Yurchyk.





Background

On April 29, media outlets published new "Mindich tapes" recording conversations between Timur Mindich, former presidential adviser Serhii Shefir and former defense minister and National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov, including about the financing of Fire Point.

On May 1, MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak published new recordings.

Read more: Mindich discussed "Dynasty" cooperative. Buildings may belong, among others, to Yermak and Zelenskyy, - media