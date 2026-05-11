Zelenskyy’s Office makes first statement on Yermak suspicion
The Office of the President has made its first statement on the suspicion notice served on Yermak.
"As we can see, procedural actions are still ongoing, so it is too early to make any assessments," Presidential Adviser Dmytro Lytvyn told journalists, Censor.NET reports.
As a reminder, on 11 May, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) notified former head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak of suspicion in a case involving the legalisation of UAH 460 million in luxury construction near Kyiv.
Yermak’s dismissal
- On the morning of 28 November, the media reported that NABU and SAPO were conducting searches at Andriy Yermak's residence.
- Subsequently, NABU officially confirmed the investigative actions.
- Yermak stated that there were no obstacles for the investigators.
- The media reported that the suspicion against Yermak may be related to the "Dynasty" cooperative.
- Later, Zelenskyy announced in an address to the nation that Andriy Yermak had submitted his resignation as head of the Presidential Office.
- According to media reports, on 5 December, Yermak visited the central office of the Foreign Intelligence Service. He may have been negotiating cover documents for leaving Ukraine.
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Earlier, it was reported that former head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak has continued to use the services of the State Protection Department after his dismissal in November 2025.
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Former head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak has become the head of one of the committees under the Ukrainian National Bar Association.
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