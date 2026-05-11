Zelenskyy’s Office makes first statement on Yermak suspicion

The Office of the President has made its first statement on the suspicion notice served on Yermak.

"As we can see, procedural actions are still ongoing, so it is too early to make any assessments," Presidential Adviser Dmytro Lytvyn told journalists, Censor.NET reports.

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As a reminder, on 11 May, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) notified former head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak of suspicion in a case involving the legalisation of UAH 460 million in luxury construction near Kyiv.

Yermak’s dismissal

Read more: Yermak on NABU notice of suspicion: "I do not own single house, only one apartment and car"