Yermak on NABU notice of suspicion: "I do not own single house, only one apartment and car"
Former Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak refused to comment on the NABU notice of suspicion in the "Dynasty" case involving the laundering of UAH 460 million through luxury construction near Kyiv.
Censor.NET reports this, citing his comment to the Schemes project.
Details
When asked by journalists about the notice of suspicion, Yermak said, "I will not comment on anything right now. When the investigative actions are over, I will provide a comment."
In response to a follow-up question from Ukrainska Pravda about the Dynasty cooperative, he said: "I do not own a single house, I have only one apartment and one car, which you saw."
Asked by Schemes whether his nickname on the tapes was "Surgeon," he said: "My name is Andriy Yermak, I have no other name."
As a reminder, on 11 May, NABU and SAPO served notice of suspicion on former Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak in a case involving the laundering of UAH 460 million through luxury construction near Kyiv.
Yermak’s dismissal
- On the morning of 28 November, the media reported that NABU and SAPO were conducting searches at Andriy Yermak's residence.
- Subsequently, NABU officially confirmed the investigative actions.
- Yermak stated that there were no obstacles for the investigators.
- The media reported that the suspicion against Yermak may be related to the "Dynasty" cooperative.
- Later, Zelenskyy announced in an address to the nation that Andriy Yermak had submitted his resignation as head of the Presidential Office.
- According to media reports, on 5 December, Yermak visited the central office of the Foreign Intelligence Service. He may have been negotiating cover documents for leaving Ukraine.
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Earlier, it was reported that former head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak has continued to use the services of the State Protection Department after his dismissal in November 2025.
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Former head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak has become the head of one of the committees under the Ukrainian National Bar Association.
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