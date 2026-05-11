Yermak on NABU notice of suspicion: "I do not own single house, only one apartment and car"

Former Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak refused to comment on the NABU notice of suspicion in the "Dynasty" case involving the laundering of UAH 460 million through luxury construction near Kyiv.

Censor.NET reports this, citing his comment to the Schemes project.

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When asked by journalists about the notice of suspicion, Yermak said, "I will not comment on anything right now. When the investigative actions are over, I will provide a comment."

In response to a follow-up question from Ukrainska Pravda about the Dynasty cooperative, he said: "I do not own a single house, I have only one apartment and one car, which you saw."

Asked by Schemes whether his nickname on the tapes was "Surgeon," he said: "My name is Andriy Yermak, I have no other name."

Read more: I often hear question: "Where is suspicion against Yermak?" — Klymenko, head of SAPO

As a reminder, on 11 May, NABU and SAPO served notice of suspicion on former Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak in a case involving the laundering of UAH 460 million through luxury construction near Kyiv.

Yermak’s dismissal

See more: NABU and SAPO are likely conducting searches at Yermak’s premises – Zhelezniak. PHOTO