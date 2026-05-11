NABU and SAPO serve notice of suspicion on Yermak in "Dynasty" case. VIDEO

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) have served notice of suspicion on former Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak in a case involving the laundering of UAH 460 million through luxury construction near Kyiv.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing a statement by NABU.

Yermak served with notice of suspicion

"NABU and SAPO have exposed an organized group involved in laundering UAH 460 million through luxury construction near Kyiv. One of its members, the former Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, has been served with notice of suspicion. Legal qualification: Part 3 of Article 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. Urgent investigative actions are ongoing," the statement said.

NABU also published a video containing recordings of conversations in the case involving money laundering through the construction of luxury houses near Kyiv.

As a reminder, the day before, MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak reported that NABU and SAPO were likely carrying out procedural actions against former Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak on the evening of 11 May.

Yermak’s dismissal