I often hear question: "Where is suspicion against Yermak?" — Klymenko, head of SAPO. VIDEO

Oleksandr Klymenko, head of the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office, is frequently asked: "Where is the suspicion against Yermak?".

He mentioned this in comments to journalists, reports Censor.NET.

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"And on social media, in the comments under every news item, people write this to us. But if we want to see successful cases, we cannot announce suspicions against any individual, as this violates the presumption of innocence. We cannot make exceptions: ‘We can make an exception for this person because society is reacting.

The law must be the same for everyone. That is what we are striving for. We want to build a state governed by the rule of law. So let’s treat everyone the same, regardless of whether it is Yermak or someone else," he noted.

Read more: Yermak failed to appear before High Anti-Corruption Court despite receiving summons

Commenting on the fact that society is closely scrutinising the situation surrounding the possible allegations against Andrii Yermak, given that he headed the Office of the President, the head of the SAPO remarked:

"I understand, but this cannot be an argument for violating his rights."

According to Klymenko, a suspicion is no guarantee that the court will not grant permission for the suspect to travel abroad.

"Let’s recall cases where, even with precautionary measures in place and under suspicion, people are currently abroad without having officially crossed the border," he added.

Read more: Yermak appears on "Mindich tapes" under codename Surgeon – NABU detective Abakumov

Yermak’s dismissal

Read more: Yermak came to front not to fight, but to take photo with Sean Penn. PHOTOS