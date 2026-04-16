I often hear question: "Where is suspicion against Yermak?" — Klymenko, head of SAPO. VIDEO
Oleksandr Klymenko, head of the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office, is frequently asked: "Where is the suspicion against Yermak?".
He mentioned this in comments to journalists, reports Censor.NET.
Details
"And on social media, in the comments under every news item, people write this to us. But if we want to see successful cases, we cannot announce suspicions against any individual, as this violates the presumption of innocence. We cannot make exceptions: ‘We can make an exception for this person because society is reacting.
The law must be the same for everyone. That is what we are striving for. We want to build a state governed by the rule of law. So let’s treat everyone the same, regardless of whether it is Yermak or someone else," he noted.
Commenting on the fact that society is closely scrutinising the situation surrounding the possible allegations against Andrii Yermak, given that he headed the Office of the President, the head of the SAPO remarked:
"I understand, but this cannot be an argument for violating his rights."
According to Klymenko, a suspicion is no guarantee that the court will not grant permission for the suspect to travel abroad.
"Let’s recall cases where, even with precautionary measures in place and under suspicion, people are currently abroad without having officially crossed the border," he added.
Yermak’s dismissal
- On the morning of 28 November 2025, the media reported that NABU and the SAPO were conducting searches at Andrii Yermak’s premises.
- NABU subsequently officially confirmed the investigative actions.
- Yermak stated that there were no obstacles for the investigators.
- The media reported that the allegations against Yermak may be linked to the "Dynasty" cooperative.
- Later, Zelenskyy announced in an address to the nation that Andrii Yermak had submitted his resignation as Head of the President’s Office.
- According to media reports, on 5 December, Yermak visited the central office of the Foreign Intelligence Service. He may have been arranging for cover documents to leave Ukraine.
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It was previously reported that former Head of the Presidential Office Andrii Yermak continues to use the services of the State Protection Department following his dismissal in November 2025.
- Former Head of the Presidential Office Andrii Yermak has become the chair of one of the committees at the Ukrainian National Bar Association.
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