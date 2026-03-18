Yermak came to front not to fight, but to take photo with Sean Penn. PHOTOS

American actor and director Sean Penn visited a combat unit of the 157th Separate Mechanised Brigade in the Donetsk region, including in Sloviansk.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a brigade press release.

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During the visit, Penn was accompanied by the former head of the President’s Office, Andriy Yermak.

Read more: I doubt that Yermak could face compulsory mobilisation, - Kaleniuk

Meeting with the military

The military reported that the actor spoke with Ukrainian servicemen and expressed his gratitude to them for their courage, self-sacrifice and dedication to defending the country.

"His visit is a sign that the world sees and values our heroes, who day after day stand in defence of the freedom and independence of our country. Such meetings inspire and remind us that even in the most difficult times we are not alone, and our bravery will not go unnoticed," the brigade said.

Watch more: Hollywood actor Sean Penn arrives in Ukraine and meets with Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Trip to Ukraine

As is known, Sean Penn arrived in Ukraine on 16 March.

It was because of this trip that the actor missed the Oscars ceremony, even though he won in one of the categories.

Read more: Zelenskyy on Yermak’s dismissal: Not because of corruption, "I had my own reasons"

Yermak’s dismissal

Read more: "Servant of People" Hetmantsev spoke out against "Yermak’s gang" in power