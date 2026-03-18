Yermak came to front not to fight, but to take photo with Sean Penn. PHOTOS
American actor and director Sean Penn visited a combat unit of the 157th Separate Mechanised Brigade in the Donetsk region, including in Sloviansk.
According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a brigade press release.
During the visit, Penn was accompanied by the former head of the President’s Office, Andriy Yermak.
Meeting with the military
The military reported that the actor spoke with Ukrainian servicemen and expressed his gratitude to them for their courage, self-sacrifice and dedication to defending the country.
"His visit is a sign that the world sees and values our heroes, who day after day stand in defence of the freedom and independence of our country. Such meetings inspire and remind us that even in the most difficult times we are not alone, and our bravery will not go unnoticed," the brigade said.
Trip to Ukraine
As is known, Sean Penn arrived in Ukraine on 16 March.
It was because of this trip that the actor missed the Oscars ceremony, even though he won in one of the categories.
Yermak’s dismissal
- On the morning of 28 November, the media reported that NABU and SAPO were conducting searches at Andrii Yermak's residence.
- Subsequently, NABU officially confirmed the investigative actions.
- Yermak stated that there were no obstacles for the investigators.
- The media reported that the suspicion against Yermak may be related to the "Dynasty" cooperative.
- Later, Zelenskyy announced in an address to the nation that Andrii Yermak had submitted his resignation as head of the Presidential Office.
- According to media reports, on 5 December, Yermak visited the central office of the Foreign Intelligence Service. He may have been negotiating cover documents for leaving Ukraine.
- After his dismissal and the searches, Yermak said he was going to the front.
- However, it later emerged that Yermak had become the head of one of the committees at the National Bar Association of Ukraine.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password