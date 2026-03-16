Hollywood actor Sean Penn arrives in Ukraine and meets with Zelenskyy. VIDEO

On 16 March, renowned American actor and film director Sean Penn arrived in Ukraine on a visit. He skipped this year’s Oscar ceremony because of his trip to Kyiv.

Penn’s visit to Ukraine was confirmed by Ukrzaliznytsia, which posted a video on its social media accounts, Censor.NET reports.

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Details

On the night of 15-16 March, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences honoured Sean Penn with an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his role in One Battle After Another. However, he did not appear at the awards ceremony. The New York Times then reported that Penn had instead chosen to travel to Ukraine.

"We know how to keep secrets, so we kept quiet about this trip until the very last moment. Now we can say it officially: Sean Penn chose Ukraine over the Oscars! And arrived in Kyiv by Ukrzaliznytsia train. And we can confirm: Sean Penn did not smoke in the vestibule," Ukrzaliznytsia said in a post.

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Meeting with Zelenskyy

"Thanks to you, Sean, we know what a true friend of Ukraine is. You have been with Ukraine from the first day of the full-scale war. And today. And we know that you will continue to stand with our country and our people," commented the President of Ukraine on social media.

For Sean Penn, this was his sixth Oscar nomination and third win (as Best Actor in the films "Milk" and "Mystic River").

Watch more: Sean Penn visits Ukraine again and meets with 3rd SOF Regiment. VIDEO

Sean Penn and Ukraine