Sean Penn visits Ukraine again and meets with 3rd SOF Regiment. VIDEO

The world-famous American actor Sean Penn visited Ukraine. In particular, he visited the 3rd Regiment of the Special Operations Forces (SOF) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the regiment's press centre.

As noted, this is the fourth visit of the actor during the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine. Since 2022, he has been visiting our country every year to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the entire Ukrainian people.

This time, he also expressed his support for Ukrainians.

"Despite everything that politicians do, I believe in each and every one of you and I am grateful to you for being the best example of what we all aspire to be. You are not only protecting your country - you are truly protecting the world. And I know you will win," said Sean Penn.

See more: SOF captured 14 Russian occupiers in Kursk region, including three officers. PHOTO

Sean Justin Penn is an American actor and film director. Winner of the 2004 and 2009 Academy Awards. A loyal friend of Ukraine. He was awarded the Order of Merit, III class, for significant personal achievements in strengthening international cooperation, support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and a significant contribution to the promotion of the Ukrainian state in the world.

As reported, Russia has banned Sean Penn and Ben Stiller from entering the country over their visits to Ukraine.