Zelenskyy is not subject of investigation, - Kryvonos

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has not been and is not currently a subject of the pre-trial investigation into the "Dynasty" construction case.

This was stated today by Semen Kryvonos, director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine, during a briefing, according to Censor.NET.

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"Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has not been and is not currently involved in the pre-trial investigation," he clarified.

Read more: "Zelensky and Yermak are paranoid and narcissistic," - Mendel

Background

As a reminder, on the evening of 11 May, NABU and the SAPO announced that they had placed the former head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andrii Yermak, under suspicion. According to the investigation, between 2021 and 2025, over 460 million hryvnias were laundered through a scheme involving the "Dynasty" cooperative.

NABU stated that the participants in the "Dynasty project" agreed to build four private residences on the plots for their own personal use. Each house covered an area of around 1,000 square metres, and the cost of a single house was approximately $2 million. These houses were designated R1, R2, R3 and R4. They also agreed to build a shared estate, R0, featuring a spa area, a swimming pool and a gym.

The Office of the President, commenting on the allegations, stated that legal proceedings are still ongoing, so it is too early to make any assessments.

Yermak’s lawyer, Ihor Fomin, also stated that the allegations were groundless.

Yermak declined to comment on the allegations and noted that he owns no houses, only a flat and a car.

It is known that the High Anti-Corruption Court has seized land plots and unfinished properties belonging to ‘Dynasty’.

Yermak links the notification of the charges against him by the NABU to "public pressure on law enforcement agencies".

Yermak’s dismissal

Read more: NABU is investigating corruption in both energy and defense sectors. Specifically, regarding Ukrainian weapons manufacturers, - Kryvonos