Yermak on NABU’s charges: Law enforcement were under pressure
Andrii Yermak, the former head of the President’s Office, attributes the notification of suspicion issued to him by NABU to "public pressure on law enforcement agencies".
He stated this in a response to a written enquiry from LB.ua, reports Censor.NET.
What is known?
"Over the past few months, there has been unprecedented public pressure on law enforcement agencies demanding that specific procedural decisions be taken regarding me," he noted
Yermak said that "the investigation must be independent of political statements, media campaigns or any other forms of influence".
"Nothing has changed now, just as it did not after 28 November last year (when Andrii Yermak’s premises were first searched – Ed.), when I reacted in the same way to all procedural actions and requests," the former head of the Presidential Office concluded.
What led up to this?
As a reminder, on the evening of 11 May, the NABU and the SAPO announced that they had placed Andrii Yermak, the former head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, under suspicion in a case involving the laundering of 460 million hryvnias through a luxury construction project near Kyiv.
Later, Zelenskyy’s office issued its first statement regarding the charges against Yermak.
NABU and the SAPO announced that six more individuals had been charged in the case involving the laundering of criminally obtained assets on a particularly large scale.
Yermak’s dismissal
- On the morning of 28 November, the media reported that NABU and SAPO were conducting searches at Andrii Yermak's residence.
- Subsequently, NABU officially confirmed the investigative actions.
- Yermak stated that there were no obstacles for the investigators.
- The media reported that the suspicion against Yermak may be related to the "Dynasty" cooperative.
- Later, Zelenskyy announced in an address to the nation that Andriy Yermak had submitted his resignation as head of the Presidential Office.
- According to media reports, on 5 December, Yermak visited the central office of the Foreign Intelligence Service. He may have been negotiating cover documents for leaving Ukraine.
-
Earlier, it was reported that former head of the Presidential Office Andrii Yermak has continued to use the services of the State Protection Department after his dismissal in November 2025.
-
Former head of the Presidential Office Andrii Yermak has become the head of one of the committees under the Ukrainian National Bar Association.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password