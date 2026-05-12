Yermak on NABU’s charges: Law enforcement were under pressure

Andrii Yermak, the former head of the President’s Office, attributes the notification of suspicion issued to him by NABU to "public pressure on law enforcement agencies".

He stated this in a response to a written enquiry from LB.ua, reports Censor.NET.

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What is known?

"Over the past few months, there has been unprecedented public pressure on law enforcement agencies demanding that specific procedural decisions be taken regarding me," he noted

Yermak said that "the investigation must be independent of political statements, media campaigns or any other forms of influence".

"Nothing has changed now, just as it did not after 28 November last year (when Andrii Yermak’s premises were first searched – Ed.), when I reacted in the same way to all procedural actions and requests," the former head of the Presidential Office concluded.

Read more: Allegations against Yermak are baseless, this whole situation has been provoked by public pressure, - lawyer Fomin

What led up to this?

As a reminder, on the evening of 11 May, the NABU and the SAPO announced that they had placed Andrii Yermak, the former head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, under suspicion in a case involving the laundering of 460 million hryvnias through a luxury construction project near Kyiv.

Later, Zelenskyy’s office issued its first statement regarding the charges against Yermak.

NABU and the SAPO announced that six more individuals had been charged in the case involving the laundering of criminally obtained assets on a particularly large scale.

Yermak’s dismissal

Watch more: "Dynasty" Cooperative: heads of NABU and SAPO hold briefing. Live updates