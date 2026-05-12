"Dynasty" construction case: in addition to Yermak, six others have been notified of charges against them, including Mindich and Chernyshov

The NABU and the SAPO have notified a further six individuals that they are under suspicion in a case involving the laundering of criminally obtained assets on a particularly large scale.

This was reported by the Bureau’s press service, as relayed by Censor.NET.

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New suspects

These are:

former Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine;

a businessman (one of the leaders of a criminal organisation exposed in November 2025 as part of the ‘Midas’ special operation);

other individuals.

It is likely that these are former Deputy Prime Minister Oleksii Chernyshov and Timur Mindich.

"Between 2021 and 2025, the suspects laundered over 460 million hryvnias by building a cottage community in the village of Kozyn, Kyiv Oblast.

This involved the construction, on plots of land totalling around 8 hectares, of four private residences with ancillary buildings and structures, as well as a separate communal residence — a spa area.

Part of the funds spent on construction were obtained through a so-called ‘laundromat’ controlled by a businessman – the future owner of one of the residences. This amounts to almost US$9 million," the NABU stated.

The funding, in particular, was provided using funds obtained through corruption schemes at PJSC "NAEK "Energoatom".

Read more: HACC has seized land plots and unfinished "Dynasty" properties, – NABU

What led up to this?

As a reminder, on the evening of 11 May, NABU and the SAPO announced that they had placed the former head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andrii Yermak, under suspicion. According to the investigation, between 2021 and 2025, over 460 million hryvnias were laundered through a scheme involving the "Dynasty" cooperative.

NABU stated that the participants in the "Dynasty project" agreed to build four private residences on the plots for their own personal use. Each house covered an area of around 1,000 square metres, and the cost of a single house was approximately $2 million. These houses were designated R1, R2, R3 and R4. They also agreed to build a shared estate, R0, featuring a spa area, a swimming pool and a gym.

The Office of the President, commenting on the allegations, stated that legal proceedings are still ongoing, so it is too early to make any assessments.

Yermak’s lawyer, Ihor Fomin, also stated that the allegations were groundless.

Yermak declined to comment on the allegations and noted that he owns no houses, only a flat and a car.

It is known that the High Anti-Corruption Court has seized land plots and unfinished properties belonging to ‘Dynasty’.

Yermak’s dismissal

Read more: Allegations against Yermak are baseless, this whole situation has been provoked by public pressure, - lawyer Fomin