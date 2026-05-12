HACC has seized land plots and unfinished "Dynasty" properties, – NABU

Following media coverage of the construction of "Dynasty", the owners of the residences attempted to remove the land and property from the scope of potential seizure.

This is detailed in the NABU report "Operation 'Midas': Dynasty", reports Censor.NET.

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Seizure of uncompleted "Dynasty" properties

However, during the investigation, the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) granted the request of NABU and the SAPO and seized the land plots and five unfinished "Dynasty" properties in Kozyn.

NABU and the SAPO also carried out an inspection of the cottage complex.

Pressure on an expert

Furthermore, as reported by NABU, the investigation has established that one of the experts was pressured not to carry out the investigation.

NABU and the SAPO have opened a criminal case regarding this matter.

Read more: "Need to move forward": Chernyshov demanded that Dynasty construction continue in March 2022 – NABU

About "Dynasty"

Construction took place in the Kozyn village council in the Kyiv region in the "Dynasty" cottage community.

The scheme began in 2018. According to NABU, at that time Che Guevara (according to the SAPO prosecutor, this was the nickname the suspects used for Oleksii Chernyshov) became one of the founders of BLOOM Development LLC. In the summer of 2019, this company purchased over 4 hectares of land from the Kozyn village council in the Kyiv region, which became the basis for the future construction.

According to NABU, the value of the plots of land in Kozyn, on which the Dynasty project was planned, was estimated by the project participants themselves at the time to be between 4,000 and 20,000 dollars per 100 square metres of land.

NABU notes that the participants in the "Dynasty project" agreed to build four private residences on the plots for their own personal use. Each house covered an area of around 1,000 square metres, and the cost of a single house was around $2 million. These houses were designated R1, R2, R3 and R4. They also agreed to build a shared estate, R0, featuring a spa area, a swimming pool and a gym.

What preceded this?

As a reminder, on the evening of 11 May, NABU and the SAPO announced that they had served a notice of suspicion on Andrii Yermak, the former head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, in a case concerning the laundering of 460 million hryvnias through a luxury construction project near Kyiv.

Read more: Yermak discusses style of his house in Dynasty with designer, wants "mix", NABU says. PHOTO