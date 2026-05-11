"Need to move forward": Chernyshov demanded that Dynasty construction continue in March 2022 – NABU

After the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, construction of Dynasty did not stop but continued even more actively.

This is stated in NABU’s video "Operation Midas: Dynasty", Censor.NET reports.

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According to NABU, "Che Guevara" (former Deputy Prime Minister Oleksii Chernyshov) demanded that construction be accelerated, with work carried out in several shifts from morning until late evening.

In particular, the Bureau published a fragment of correspondence between "Che Guevara" and his wife dated March 2022, when hostilities were ongoing in the Kyiv region.

Che Guevara (29 March 2022)

I told *** to start work again slowly

We need to move forward somehow

The windows, roof, tiles should already arrive there somewhere... everything had been ordered

Che Guevara’s wife

Optimistic

About Dynasty

Construction was carried out in the Kozyn village council area in the Kyiv region, in the Dynasty cottage community.

The scheme began in 2018. According to NABU, Che Guevara (who SAPO prosecutors say was the nickname used by the suspects for Oleksii Chernyshov) then joined the founders of BLOOM Development LLC. In the summer of 2019, the company bought more than 4 hectares of land from the Kozyn village council in the Kyiv region, which became the basis for the future construction.

According to NABU, the value of the land plots in Kozyn where Dynasty was to be built, based on estimates by the project participants themselves, ranged at the time from $4,000 to $20,000 per 100 square metres of land.

NABU says the participants in the Dynasty project agreed to build four private residences on the plots for personal use. Each house was about 1,000 square metres, and the cost of one house was about $2 million. These houses were referred to as R1, R2, R3 and R4. They also agreed to build a shared estate, R0, with a spa area, swimming pool and gym.

Background

As a reminder, on the evening of 11 May, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) notified former head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak of suspicion in a case involving the legalisation of UAH 460 million in luxury construction near Kyiv.

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