"Mindichgate": Tsukerman’s driver said on tapes that he urgently left Ukraine, media reports

Mindichgate figure Oleksandr Tsukerman urgently left Ukrainian territory in October 2025.

This is stated in a report by Ukrainska Pravda, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

Thus, Oleksandr Tsukerman’s driver or aide, Volodymyr Tsybulskyi, called people in his circle and informed them that he had to urgently travel from Ukraine to Vienna together with his "boss".

The conversations took place on 26 and 27 October 2025.







Timur Mindich and Oleksandr Tsukerman were later found in Israel. Tsukerman said he had left Ukraine "as planned".

Read more: Mindichgate figures Myroniuk and Basov discussed importance of SAPO deputy head Syniuk – media

Mindichgate

Watch more: Fire Point co-owner Shtilerman appears in ’Mindich tapes’, — Honcharenko. VIDEO