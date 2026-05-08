"Mindichgate": Tsukerman’s driver said on tapes that he urgently left Ukraine, media reports
Mindichgate figure Oleksandr Tsukerman urgently left Ukrainian territory in October 2025.
This is stated in a report by Ukrainska Pravda, Censor.NET reports.
Details
Thus, Oleksandr Tsukerman’s driver or aide, Volodymyr Tsybulskyi, called people in his circle and informed them that he had to urgently travel from Ukraine to Vienna together with his "boss".
The conversations took place on 26 and 27 October 2025.
Timur Mindich and Oleksandr Tsukerman were later found in Israel. Tsukerman said he had left Ukraine "as planned".
Mindichgate
- In November 2025, NABU conducted searches at Mindich's residence, who left Ukraine a few hours before the searches.
- On 4 November, searches were conducted in one of the branches of the separate divisions of NNEGC "Energoatom" in connection with a corruption case.
- The NABU is also conducting searches at the home of former Energy Minister Halushchenko and at "Energoatom".
- The NABU and the SAPO announced a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector.
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On 10 November 2025, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office announced a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector.
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Later, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau uncovered an office in central Kyiv belonging to the family of former MP and current Russian senator Andrii Derkach. They kept a "black ledger" there, tracked money flows, and organized money laundering.
- On 11 November, NABU released recordings featuring Minister Halushchenko and Mindich.
- Chernyshov has been served with a notice of suspicion of illicit enrichment under Operation "Midas."
- One of the suspects, Dmytro Basov, was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 40 million.
- Halushchenko's former adviser Myroniuk was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 126 million.
- The Cabinet of Ministers has submitted proposals to the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) to impose personal sanctions against Tymur Mindich and Oleksandr Tsukerman following an NABU investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Earlier, Ihor Myroniuk and Energoatom’s executive director for security, Dmytro Basov, featured on the NABU tapes under the alias "Tenor", were remanded in custody for 60 days.
- Another suspect, Lesia Ustymenko, was also placed in pre-trial detention for 60 days.
- The High Anti-Corruption Court has ruled on a preventive measure for Ihor Fursenko, a suspect in an energy-sector corruption case (known on the NABU tapes as "Roshyk").
- On 13 November, the High Anti-Corruption Court arrested Liudmyla Zorina, with bail set at 12 million hryvnia.
- Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Mindich and Tsukerman.
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