Mindichgate figures Myroniuk and Basov discussed importance of SAPO deputy head Syniuk – media

Mindichgate figures Ihor Myroniuk and Dmytro Basov discussed Deputy Head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office Andrii Syniuk.

This is stated in a report by Ukrainska Pravda, Censor.NET reports.

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Details

Thus, in one of the conversations (dated 14 October 2025), the figures mention the SAPO deputy head.

Journalist Tkach suggests that they were referring to Andrii Syniuk.

They also mention Oleh. From the context of the conversation, it is unclear whether this refers to Deputy Head of the Office of the President Oleh Tatarov

"But given that Tatarov is the one overseeing the law enforcement system in the Office of the President, and Ukrainska Pravda sources have repeatedly stressed that Syniuk may be linked specifically to Tatarov, this is entirely possible," Tkach noted.

Myroniuk and Basov also discuss that it is worth keeping contact with Syniuk.

Later, the report says, Syniuk entered the internal database of the anti-corruption bodies and began checking whether the names of those involved in "Mindichgate" appeared in any cases.

Read more: Office of President’s "overseer" Veselyi influenced Sense Bank financial monitoring decisions regarding number of gambling operators – Zhelezniak

Background

Earlier, the media published an investigation describing the possible involvement of SAPO Deputy Head Andrii Syniuk in disclosing materials or circumstances of investigations related to Timur Mindich.

On 21 November, it became known that Syniuk had resigned from SAPO of his own accord.

Watch more: NABU should all be sent to front: conversation between "Mindichgate" figures Tsukerman and Fursenko. VIDEO