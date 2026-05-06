Fire Point co-owner Shtilerman appears in ’Mindich tapes’, — Honcharenko. VIDEO

Denys Shtilerman, co-owner of Fire Point, appears in the "Mindich tapes."

This was reported by MP Oleksii Goncharenko during a meeting of the Temporary Investigation Commission, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

According to the lawmaker, Shtilerman appears in "Mindich's tapes."

Honcharenko then quoted from the transcript of a conversation between Shtilerman and Mindich that took place on July 4, 2025.

The MP noted that Mindich addressed Shtilerman informally, while Shtilerman addressed him formally. It is known that Shtilerman is older than Mindich.

Honcharenko also stated that Shtilerman was also mentioned in the conversation between Mindich and Umerov.

Watch more: NABU should all be sent to front: conversation between "Mindichgate" figures Tsukerman and Fursenko. VIDEO

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