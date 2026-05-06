Fire Point co-owner Shtilerman appears in ’Mindich tapes’, — Honcharenko. VIDEO
Denys Shtilerman, co-owner of Fire Point, appears in the "Mindich tapes."
This was reported by MP Oleksii Goncharenko during a meeting of the Temporary Investigation Commission, according to Censor.NET.
Details
According to the lawmaker, Shtilerman appears in "Mindich's tapes."
Honcharenko then quoted from the transcript of a conversation between Shtilerman and Mindich that took place on July 4, 2025.
The MP noted that Mindich addressed Shtilerman informally, while Shtilerman addressed him formally. It is known that Shtilerman is older than Mindich.
Honcharenko also stated that Shtilerman was also mentioned in the conversation between Mindich and Umerov.
What happened before?
- On April 29, the media released new "Mindich tapes" featuring conversations between Tymur Mindich and former presidential adviser Serhiy Shefir and former defense minister and NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov, specifically regarding the financing of Fire Point.
- The Anti-Corruption Council under the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense stated that the company could lose the right to supply weapons to the Ukrainian military. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was asked to initiate the process of partially nationalizing Fire Point in order to continue supplying its products to the Armed Forces.
- Later, Fire Point co-owner Denys Shtilerman responded to media reports about the new "Mindich tapes" and called it "yet another information attack." He asked the NABU to verify the authenticity of the "tapes."
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