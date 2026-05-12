The Executive Secretary to the President of Ukraine called Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Andrii Yermak paranoid narcissists.

She made this statement in an interview with anti-Ukrainian propagandist Tucker Carlson, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

Mendel noted that Yermak had worked as a lawyer for one of the TV channels where Zelenskyy was serving as executive producer at the time.

According to her, Yermak was involved in shady dealings and mafia-related activities at the Kyiv level.

Read more: Zelenskyy evaded military service four times, yet he is often compared to Churchill, - Mendel

"Their relationship was very strange, complicated, and extremely complex. Yermak knows he’s a narcissist, and he knows Zelenskyy is a narcissist too. They’re two vicious, paranoid narcissists. ...

And it was something of a symbiosis. Zelenskyy had the vision, and Yermak had the tools to make it happen. It wasn’t about politics or strategies, but about what they wanted for themselves," added Zelenskyy’s former spokesperson.

Read more: "Zelenskyy profits from war and is its chief beneficiary," Zelenskyy’s former spokesperson Mendel says