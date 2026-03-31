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Zelenskyy evaded military service four times, yet he is often compared to Churchill, - Mendel
Yulia Mendel, the former spokesperson for the President of Ukraine, reminded that Volodymyr Zelenskyy had evaded military service four times.
She reported this on the social media platform X, according to Censor.NET.
What is known?
"Volodymyr Zelenskyy is often compared to Winston Churchill. Few differences just missing.
Winston Churchill fought in the Cuban War (1895), Malakand Campaign (1897), Sudan (1898), Boer War (1899-1900), and on the Western Front in WWI. He earned numerous campaign medals.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy evaded military service four times when he was called up before he took office. What would Churchill say, what would he say...," she noted
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