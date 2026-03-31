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News Criticism of Zelenskyy
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Zelenskyy evaded military service four times, yet he is often compared to Churchill, - Mendel

Mendel reminded that Zelenskyy had evaded military service

Yulia Mendel, the former spokesperson for the President of Ukraine, reminded that Volodymyr Zelenskyy had evaded military service four times.

She reported this on the social media platform X, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

"Volodymyr Zelenskyy is often compared to Winston Churchill. Few differences just missing.

Winston Churchill fought in the Cuban War (1895), Malakand Campaign (1897), Sudan (1898), Boer War (1899-1900), and on the Western Front in WWI. He earned numerous campaign medals.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy evaded military service four times when he was called up before he took office. What would Churchill say, what would he say...," she noted

Read more: Zelenskyy has published his declaration for 2025: over 15 million hryvnias in income

Мендель нагадала, що Зеленський ухилявся від військової служби

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Volodymyr Zelenskyy (9327) Churchill Winston (3) Mendel Yulia (27)
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