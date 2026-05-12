NABU is investigating corruption in both energy and defense sectors. Specifically, regarding Ukrainian weapons manufacturers, - Kryvonos

Anti-corruption authorities are conducting investigations in the energy and defense sectors.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced during a briefing.

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Details

SAPO Head Klymenko stated that Operation "Midas" encompasses a wide range of areas and is being investigated by various investigative units and teams of prosecutors.

This is all to prevent leaks.

"The energy sector is also under investigation, as is the defense sector, which continues to be investigated. The same applies to the supply of body armor. Expert analyses are being conducted.

We have also mentioned that since February 2025, there has been an investigation into a number of domestic weapons manufacturers, including drone manufacturers. As part of this investigation, a series of expert analyses were commissioned as early as April 2025; these are still ongoing, and we have not yet received them," said NABU Director Kryvonos.

Read more: Preventive measure will be decided for Yermak today at High Anti-Corruption Court

Background

As a reminder, on the evening of 11 May, NABU and the SAPO announced that they had placed the former head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andrii Yermak, under suspicion. According to the investigation, between 2021 and 2025, over 460 million hryvnias were laundered through a scheme involving the "Dynasty" cooperative.

NABU stated that the participants in the "Dynasty project" agreed to build four private residences on the plots for their own personal use. Each house covered an area of around 1,000 square metres, and the cost of a single house was approximately $2 million. These houses were designated R1, R2, R3 and R4. They also agreed to build a shared estate, R0, featuring a spa area, a swimming pool and a gym.

The Office of the President, commenting on the allegations, stated that legal proceedings are still ongoing, so it is too early to make any assessments.

Yermak’s lawyer, Ihor Fomin, also stated that the allegations were groundless.

Yermak declined to comment on the allegations and noted that he owns no houses, only a flat and a car.

It is known that the High Anti-Corruption Court has seized land plots and unfinished properties belonging to ‘Dynasty’.

Yermak links the notification of the charges against him by the NABU to "public pressure on law enforcement agencies".

Read more: Yermak on NABU’s charges: Law enforcement were under pressure