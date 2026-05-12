Preventive measure will be decided for Yermak today at High Anti-Corruption Court
A decision on the preventive measure to be imposed on Andrii Yermak, former head of the President’s Office, will be made today, 12 May.
This was reported by the court's press service on Saturday, according to Censor.NET.
Details
"The High Anti-Corruption Court has scheduled a hearing on the motion to apply a preventive measure against the former head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, who is suspected of committing a criminal offence under Part 3 of Article 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.
The hearing is scheduled for today, 12 May, at 16:00," the statement reads.
What led up to this?
As a reminder, on the evening of 11 May, NABU and the SAPO announced that they had placed the former head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andrii Yermak, under suspicion. According to the investigation, between 2021 and 2025, over 460 million hryvnias were laundered through a scheme involving the "Dynasty" cooperative.
NABU stated that the participants in the "Dynasty project" agreed to build four private residences on the plots for their own personal use. Each house covered an area of around 1,000 square metres, and the cost of a single house was approximately $2 million. These houses were designated R1, R2, R3 and R4. They also agreed to build a shared estate, R0, featuring a spa area, a swimming pool and a gym.
The Office of the President, commenting on the allegations, stated that legal proceedings are still ongoing, so it is too early to make any assessments.
Yermak’s lawyer, Ihor Fomin, also stated that the allegations were groundless.
Yermak declined to comment on the allegations and noted that he owns no houses, only a flat and a car.
It is known that the High Anti-Corruption Court has seized land plots and unfinished properties belonging to ‘Dynasty’.
Yermak links the notification of the charges against him by the NABU to "public pressure on law enforcement agencies".
Yermak’s dismissal
- On the morning of 28 November 2025, the media reported that NABU and the SAPO were conducting searches at Andrii Yermak’s premises.
- NABU subsequently officially confirmed the investigative actions.
- Yermak stated that there were no obstacles for the investigators.
- The media reported that the allegations against Yermak may be linked to the "Dynasty" cooperative.
- Later, Zelenskyy announced in an address to the nation that Andriy Yermak had submitted his resignation as Head of the President’s Office.
- According to media reports, on 5 December, Yermak visited the central office of the Foreign Intelligence Service. He may have been arranging for cover documents to leave Ukraine.
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It was previously reported that former Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak continues to use the services of the State Protection Department following his dismissal in November 2025.
- Former Head of the Presidential Office Andrii Yermak has become the chair of one of the committees at the Ukrainian National Bar Association.
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