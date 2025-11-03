Denmark to help restore museums and monuments in Ukraine – €1.3 million allocated to Cultural Heritage Fund

The Danish government is allocating €1.3 million to the newly established Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Fund. The funds will be used to restore cultural buildings, monuments, and museums destroyed by the war.

As reported by Censor.NET with a link to Ukrinform.

"The grant of €1.3 million (10 million Danish kroner) will be financed by Denmark's development assistance as part of its civilian support to Ukraine," according to a press release from the Danish Presidency of the Council of the EU.

It should be noted that the funds may be disbursed after the Danish Parliament passes the relevant financing law.

Denmark plans to allocate funding for the restoration of cultural buildings, monuments, and museums destroyed by Russian strikes.

The funds will be channelled through the newly established Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Fund.

Danish Minister of Culture Jakob Engel-Schmidt said: "Denmark is once again taking the initiative by contributing to the restoration of Ukraine's cultural heritage. Cultural heritage plays a vital role in the national identity and self-awareness of the Ukrainian people. I sincerely hope that my European colleagues will follow this example, because the war in Ukraine is being fought not only on the battlefield, but also for the Ukrainian people's right to preserve their culture, their language, and their connection to the values and places that define their nation."

Thanks to our Danish partners for their contribution to supporting Ukrainian cultural heritage and for the opportunity to present the Foundation and discuss ways to help Ukraine, Deputy Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy - Minister of Culture of Ukraine Tetiana Berezhna stated that Russian aggression is one of the "most extensive cases of cultural devastation in Europe since World War II."

"Solving this problem requires innovative solutions and focused efforts within a special structure. That is why we are creating the Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Foundation (UCHF). The fund brings together the resources of governments, international organizations, experts, and partners with the aim of not only preserving our cultural heritage, but also ensuring the sustainable development of culture as the foundation of Ukraine's identity and stability," Berezhna emphasized.

Earlier it was reported that Denmark is also allocating a new aid package worth 1.1 billion kroner to Ukraine. The funds will be used for military purposes.