Zelenskyy has arrived in the US: Priority No. 1 – anti-ballistic defence and strategic cooperation. VIDEO

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has already arrived in the US on an official visit.

He announced this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

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Initial details

According to him, his schedule includes meetings with President Donald Trump, his team and those who can support Ukraine’s defence.

Read more: Meeting with Trump and Farewell to Lindsey Graham: Media Reveal Agenda for Zelenskyy’s Visit to U.S.

Priorities

Zelenskyy also noted that the number one priority is anti-ballistic defence and strategic cooperation with the US.

"Peace must come closer. Of course, on behalf of the whole of Ukraine, we will honour the memory of Lindsey Graham and, together with everyone at the ceremony in Washington, we will remember his efforts for security and freedom in the Euro-Atlantic region and other parts of the world," the head of state concluded.

See more: Zelenskyy on meeting with Trump: I expect teams to promptly work through everything discussed. PHOTOS

What led up to this?