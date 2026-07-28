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Zelenskyy has arrived in the US: Priority No. 1 – anti-ballistic defence and strategic cooperation. VIDEO
The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has already arrived in the US on an official visit.
He announced this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.
Initial details
According to him, his schedule includes meetings with President Donald Trump, his team and those who can support Ukraine’s defence.
Priorities
Zelenskyy also noted that the number one priority is anti-ballistic defence and strategic cooperation with the US.
"Peace must come closer. Of course, on behalf of the whole of Ukraine, we will honour the memory of Lindsey Graham and, together with everyone at the ceremony in Washington, we will remember his efforts for security and freedom in the Euro-Atlantic region and other parts of the world," the head of state concluded.
What led up to this?
- It was previously reported that the President of Ukraine plans to visit the United States next week, during which he is due to meet with US President Donald Trump.
- It was later revealed that Trump would meet with Zelenskyy on 28 July: the White House confirmed the talks.
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