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Zelenskyy on meeting with Trump: I expect teams to promptly work through everything discussed. PHOTOS
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about his meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump.
He announced this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.
Strengthening air defence
"A good meeting with President Trump and his team. I am grateful for the important emphasis on strengthening Ukraine’s air defence to enhance the protection of lives," the statement reads.
Bringing peace closer
Zelenskyy noted that he and Trump had discussed "some ideas that could strengthen our positions and bring peace closer".
"I expect our teams to promptly work through everything that was discussed today," he added.
In addition, the presidents discussed diplomacy: "We are trying to make it work. We will continue working productively to make that happen. Thank you!"
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