US would buy Ukrainian drones: They can make lot of them – Trump

Drone Industry

U.S. President Donald Trump said that the United States would buy drones from Ukraine and that he was impressed by Ukrainians’ ability to produce them in very large quantities.

As Censor.NET reports, Trump said this during a meeting with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Ankara.

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Details

When Trump was asked about the status of the drone deal between Ukraine and the United States, he replied: "We would buy their drones, and we make drones."

"We make great drones, but they have the ability to make a lot of them, which is... It is amazing that, in a war situation, they make them... Most countries would not be able to. You have very talented people," the U.S. President said.

He also stressed that "they make them in basements."

Watch more: Zelenskyy begins meeting with Trump on sidelines of NATO summit. LIVE STREAM

Background

Earlier, during his exchange with Zelenskyy, Trump said that the United States would give Ukraine the right to produce Patriot missiles on its own.

Read more: "We have wonderful relationship with Zelenskyy. Ukraine has great future," - Trump