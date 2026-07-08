Zelenskyy begins meeting with Trump on sidelines of NATO summit. LIVE STREAM

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with U.S. leader Donald Trump on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Ankara.

Censor.NET reports this.

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What is known?

Trump said he speaks to Zelenskyy on the phone from time to time.

He also said that he has a great relationship with Zelenskyy.

The U.S. leader noted that the United States would give Ukraine permission to produce Patriot missiles on its own.

He also commented on Ukraine’s strikes deep inside Russia, calling them an escalation that could lead to the end of the war.

Read more: Meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump at NATO summit in Ankara will take place on July 8