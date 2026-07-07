Meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump at NATO summit in Ankara will take place on July 8

Talks between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and U.S. President Donald Trump will take place on July 8 at 2:30 p.m. Kyiv time. The meeting will last one hour and will take place on the sidelines of the NATO summit.

According to Censor.NET, citing European Pravda, this is stated in the official program for the U.S. president’s visit to the summit in Ankara.

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According to the U.S. president’s schedule, the talks will begin at 2:30 p.m. local time and last one hour.

The meeting will take place following the North Atlantic Council meeting at the level of NATO heads of state and government, which begins at 11:15 a.m. and will last about three hours.

After talks with Zelenskyy, at 3:30 p.m., Trump is scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with the President of Syria, and at 4:15 p.m., a press conference that will conclude his participation in the NATO summit in Ankara.

What led up to this?

Earlier, it was reported that the 36th NATO summit had begun in Ankara: Alliance leaders gathered for a two-day meeting.

The United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Finland, and Poland agreed to establish a new defense mechanism for joint action in complex security situations and reaffirmed their support for Ukraine.

Watch more: Zelenskyy arrived in Ankara to take part in two-day NATO summit. VIDEO (updated)