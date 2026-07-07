Zelenskyy arrived in Ankara to take part in two-day NATO summit. VIDEO (updated)

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has already arrived in Turkey, where a two-day NATO summit begins on 7 July.

This was reported by the Ukrainian delegation, according to Censor.NET, citing "Suspilne".

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It is reported that the head of state is already in Ankara.

Updated information

"Important work lies ahead in Ankara. We are looking forward to a strong and productive NATO summit. What is needed now are decisions that will provide greater protection for our people, more opportunities for our defence, and even stronger security cooperation between Ukraine, Europe and America.

The NATO Defence Industry Forum, nearly two dozen planned bilateral meetings with leaders, new Drone Deals and other agreements with partners. We will continue to work tirelessly to strengthen Ukraine’s air defence. New systems, missiles for them, and production licences – all of this is our priority. We are grateful to everyone who is helping Ukraine with concrete actions," Zelenskyy noted on his Telegram channel.

Read more: Trump and Zelenskyy may meet at NATO summit in Turkey

What led up to this?

It was previously reported that the 36th NATO summit had begun in Ankara: Alliance leaders gathered for a two-day meeting.

The UK, the Netherlands, Finland and Poland agreed to establish a new defence mechanism for joint action in a complex security situation and reaffirmed their support for Ukraine.

Read more: NATO summit will consolidate position on support for Ukraine and increased pressure on Russia, - Macron