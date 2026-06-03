Trump and Zelenskyy may meet at NATO summit in Turkey

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said that President Donald Trump will take part in the NATO summit to be held in Turkey in July.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was stated in his remarks during a hearing of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, as quoted by Reuters.

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U.S. participation in NATO summit

According to Rubio, despite disappointment with the Alliance, the United States remains a NATO member and will take part in the meeting.

"The United States is still a member of the NATO alliance, and we will be in Turkey to discuss all these issues. The president will personally attend the next meeting of NATO heads of state, where all these points will be clarified," the U.S. secretary of state stressed.

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Turkey’s preparations and Ukraine’s participation

According to media reports, Turkey is preparing for the summit and plans to tighten security in the capital. This includes the use of missile defense systems and fighter jets.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has confirmed that Ukraine will also be represented at the summit. He will personally lead the delegation.

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