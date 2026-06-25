NATO summit will consolidate position on support for Ukraine and increased pressure on Russia, - Macron

At the upcoming NATO summit in Ankara, the allies intend to reaffirm their common position on Ukraine, which was established following the recent G7 and European Council summits.

French President Emmanuel Macron made this statement following a meeting of the NATO E5 in Berlin, according to "Ukrinform", as reported by Censor.NET.

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Joint Support for Ukraine

"We are witnessing a new rapprochement between Europeans and Americans. And the momentum that began at the G7 in Evian, continued at last week’s European Council, is set to continue at the NATO summit in Ankara, and then within the Coalition of the Willing to support Ukraine and provide security guarantees, which we will convene on July 13," said Macron.

According to him, the most important outcome of the past few days has been the "clarification of the partners' common position" on Ukraine.

"For the first time in 18 months, all G7 members jointly signed the same text, and the Americans, together with us, declared their support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, for military and energy assistance to Ukraine, and for sanctions against Russia, and committed to moving forward on the same path. This is a very important achievement," the French leader noted.

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Increasing pressure on Russia

The allies must also finalize their decision regarding Russian oil and gas and continue to apply sanctions pressure on Russia.

"The tightening of sanctions is moving in precisely this direction. This has been evident in recent days. This is exactly what we will be emphasizing during our discussions in Ankara," Macron said.

The French president added that the summit in Ankara should also reaffirm the importance of Europe as a pillar of NATO.