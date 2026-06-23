Russian authorities have significantly intensified domestic militaristic propaganda. The main goal of the new wave of disinformation is the ideological and mental preparation of the Russian population for a possible direct military confrontation with NATO countries.

This is evidenced by an analysis of the latest public statements by Russia's top leadership, Censor.NET reports, citing the Center for Countering Disinformation.

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In particular, during a speech in the Kremlin before graduates of military higher education institutions, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin openly stated that the North Atlantic Alliance was allegedly "preparing for war with Russia."

"These talking points about the 'aggressive policy of the West' and the 'need for self-defense' were broadcast to people who will soon form the backbone of the command staff of the occupation army. In this way, the dictator effectively outlined a long-term state course and gave the future military elite a direct instruction: all their further service will be subordinated to a potential war with the Alliance," the CCD wrote.

The agency emphasizes that such rhetoric reflects the Kremlin's aggressive intentions, as it seeks to shift responsibility for fomenting a global conflict onto the democratic world.

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