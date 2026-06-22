Putin and Lukashenko will discuss Zelenskyy’s "utterly aggressive threats" against Belarus, - Kremlin

The Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is set to discuss with the self-proclaimed president of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, Ukraine’s demand that the relay stations used to guide Russian drone strikes on Ukraine be dismantled within a week.

This was stated by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, as quoted by the Russian "Interfax", according to Censor.NET.

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The Kremlin has accused Ukraine of threatening Belarus’s sovereignty

When asked whether Putin and Lukashenko planned to discuss Ukraine’s demand, as voiced by Zelenskyy, to remove the relay stations within a week, Peskov replied:

"Indeed, and as you know, Alexander Grigoryevich (Lukashenko – ed.) has spoken about this; in the near future, (Putin) plans to establish contacts. This will be a good opportunity to discuss these and other issues".

The Kremlin considers this "threat to be utterly aggressive, (it is) interference in the internal affairs of another country, an encroachment on the sovereignty of another country".

"But we have no doubt that the Belarusian leadership and Belarus itself are capable of safeguarding their sovereignty," Peskov added.

Read more: Zelenskyy expects concrete steps from Lukashenko: let him keep his "I’m sorry" to himself

What led up to it?